Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 448 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.
Global X FinTech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
FINX stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.
Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend
