Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Arko were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.98.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

