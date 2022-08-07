Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

