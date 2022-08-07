Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 320,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,768,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $167.11 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

