Mettalex (MTLX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $227,122.75 and $27,862.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00619697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013935 BTC.
Mettalex Coin Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
