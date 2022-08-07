Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.60. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 25,900 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

