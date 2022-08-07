MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.03. 181,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,539. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

