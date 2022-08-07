MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Hits $460.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $111,771.03 and approximately $460.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00063378 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,630,342 coins and its circulating supply is 169,328,414 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

