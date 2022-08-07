Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

