Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $72.00 at Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

