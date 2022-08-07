Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 33,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.