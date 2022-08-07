Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $721.44

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 721.44 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 747 ($9.15). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 741 ($9.08), with a volume of 50,054 shares.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 721.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 751.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £487.62 million and a P/E ratio of 548.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 2,716 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £19,908.28 ($24,394.41).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

