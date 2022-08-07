MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00008615 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $21.79 million and $64.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00230301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00519961 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,855,409 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

