Mint Club 24 Hour Volume Reaches $484,119.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $484,119.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

