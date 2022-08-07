Mithril 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.85 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $5.85 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007695 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00243551 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

