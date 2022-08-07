MixMarvel (MIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.12 Million

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and $12.12 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00067307 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.