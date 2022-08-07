Mizuho Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $115.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $158.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

