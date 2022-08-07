MOBOX Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.02 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 7% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MOBOX Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
