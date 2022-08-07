MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.95 million and $37,273.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.22 or 0.07330116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00162700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00709441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00609607 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005685 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

