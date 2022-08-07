MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.38. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.