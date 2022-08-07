Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $159.81 or 0.00694811 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $88.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001929 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,157,702 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
