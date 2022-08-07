Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes $686,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

