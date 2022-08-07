More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.00

More Coin (MORE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $30,650.24 and approximately $75.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067293 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

