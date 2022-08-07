Morgan Stanley Trims New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Target Price to $37.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYT. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.93.

New York Times stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

