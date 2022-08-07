MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE:MP traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 3,374,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.93.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 34.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $118,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

