MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $221.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($252.58) to €255.00 ($262.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $124.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.35.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

