Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,363,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,297,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 9.8 %

MWA stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

