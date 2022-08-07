Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Mullen Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

