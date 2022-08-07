Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 915,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.