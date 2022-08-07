Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $47.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
