Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.