Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

