Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.