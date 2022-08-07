Mutual Advisors LLC Has $15.15 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39.

