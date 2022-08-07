Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.