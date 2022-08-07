Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

