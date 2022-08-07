Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

