Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,780 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 91,628 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

