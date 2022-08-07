MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIA opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

