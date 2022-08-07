MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 8,191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.49.

