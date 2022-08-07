MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $519.97 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

