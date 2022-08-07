MV Capital Management Inc. Has $24.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.