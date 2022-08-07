Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. 470,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 151.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

