Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.19 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

