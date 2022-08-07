MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges

MyWish (WISH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $336,064.15 and approximately $56.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00132026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

