Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $141.36 million and $1.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005642 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

