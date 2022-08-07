NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $15.40 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

