NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.
NanoString Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $15.40 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.