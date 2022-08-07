Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $21.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NMM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $866.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $279,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

