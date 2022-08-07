NEAR Protocol Price Tops $5.09 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00022000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 billion and $387.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00119001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00289050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,740,362 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

