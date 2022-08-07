Needham & Company LLC Boosts Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $24.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE:FNA opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock worth $2,330,853. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

